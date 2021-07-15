Allie Arlene Veatch , 93, of Monroe City, MO passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Monroe City Manor Care Center.in Monroe City, Missouri.
Arlene was born September 21, 1927 in Rutledge, Missouri to William Albert Dye and Clara Adeline (Addie) Dunn Dye. She attended Antioch grade school in Knox City, MO , Graves school in Lewistown, MO, and graduated as Salutatorian of Lewistown High School in 1944. She attended Gem City Business College in Quincy, IL, and was employed in 1945 at A.P. Green Firebrick Co in Mexico, MO, from 1945-47 in the Secretary-Treasurer’s Office of Kirksville College of Osteopathy in Kirksville, MO and from 1947-54 as Clerk of the Probate and Magistrate Court of Lewis County, MO in Monticello, Missouri.
Arlene married G.B. Veatch on December 5, 1948 in Lewistown, MO. He preceded her in death in 1984. They lived in Lewistown, MO, Hannibal, MO, and then in Monroe City from 1963.Surviving are a daughter Marla McManus of Frisco, TX ,and son Gary (Julie) Veatch of Springfield, MO and 3 grandchildren, Marcus Veatch of Tulsa, OK, Ali Veatch of Columbia, MO, and McGuire McManus of New York, NY. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Dean Dye of Quincy, IL.Arlene was active in the community for many years, serving in many ways. She was a member of Chapter H, PEO for 54 years, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Lewis County and Edgar McCann in Monroe City, and was named Missouri American Legion Auxiliary Woman of the Year in 1986. From 1985 to 2007, Arlene served as the Secretary and Treasurer of Monroe City Senior Housing , and beginning in 1988 served many years as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Monroe City Manor Care Center. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Monroe City, serving as Treasurer for many years and President, VP, and Secretary for the United Methodist Women. Arlene enjoyed the social sewing club and was a skilled seamstress, making many embroidery towels and patchwork quilts that she shared with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Monroe City United Methodist Church, Monroe City, Missouri, Pastor Olivia Earlywine and Rev. Steve Goughnour will officiate. Visitation will be held 12:00 noon until time of services at the United Methodist Church, Monroe City. Pallbearers will be John Long, Larry Porter, Ron Murray, Alan Gares, Randy Potterfield and Kent Cheek. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City, Missouri. Burial will be in the Lewistown, Missouri cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of Monroe City, MO. Online condolences can be made at garnerfuneralchapel.com.