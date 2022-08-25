Allen E. Massner, 89, of Quincy, died August 24, 2022, surrounded by family at his home. Funeral ceremony will be at 10 a.m., August 29, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor, Mo. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., August 28, at the Apostolic Christian Church of Taylor. The Lewis Bros. Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Pigskin Preview: Anders named starting QB, Hannibal hosts Helias in Week 1
-
Meet Aurora: The new therapy dog at Ralls County Elementary
-
Voelkel sentenced to probation in arson case
-
Bringing history back to life: 'Steamboat Gothic Revival' to be constructed on site of unsalvageable historic building
-
Hannibal cross country increase numbers, target conference title
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.