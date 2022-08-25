Allen E. Massner, 89, of Quincy, died August 24, 2022, surrounded by family at his home. Funeral ceremony will be at 10 a.m., August 29, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Taylor, Mo. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., August 28, at the Apostolic Christian Church of Taylor. The Lewis Bros. Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

