Alford "Al" Dick

Alford “Al” Dick, 79, of Hannibal MO, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at his home in Hannibal, MO, after a long fight with cancer.

Funeral Services will be at 11am Friday July 7,2023, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal MO. Pastor Robert Korff will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal MO. Friends and family are invited to Al’s Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

