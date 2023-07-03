Alford “Al” Dick, 79, of Hannibal MO, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at his home in Hannibal, MO, after a long fight with cancer.
Funeral Services will be at 11am Friday July 7,2023, at James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal MO. Pastor Robert Korff will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal MO. Friends and family are invited to Al’s Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
Al was born on October 16, 1943, in Jacksonville, FL to Alford S. Dick and Betty Wiender Dick. He was married to Norma “Jean” Neaterour on July 12, 1975, in Palmyra MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his five children, Jim Dick of Knox City, MO, Cathy Korff (Robert) of Fulton, MO, Tom Dick Of Columbia, MO, Kelly Maisel (Josh Drennan) of Saverton, MO, and Shelly Bartlett (Mike) of O’Fallon, MO; two brothers, Charles “Junior” Curtis (Peggy) of St Joseph, MO, and Charles Curtis of St Joseph MO; one sister, Cindy Talley of St Joseph, MO; 19 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Charles Curtis; two brothers, Jack Curtis, and Dale Dick; and one granddaughter Christy Merritt.
At the age of 12, Al accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He was baptized by his beloved Uncle Bill, a Southern Baptist Pastor. Al loved attending his church, First Baptist Church in New London, MO, where he enjoyed good preaching and good Christian music. Sothern Gospel music was a favorite of his.
Professionally, Al worked for Rainbow Bread Co., Hostess, Dolly Madison, and Frito Lay, delivering to local stores and making many friends. He never met a stranger. Then he worked and retired from McAfee and Associates as a salesman for Old American Insurance, for over 30 years.
Al loved to be on the golf course and had the opportunity over the years to play many PGA courses, even playing a beautiful PGA course in Hawaii. The American Legion Golf Course was Al’s home course, and he enjoyed great days with his friends there. An avid sports fan, Al could often be found wearing his St. Louis Cardinal’s red or Black and Gold of the University of Missouri Tigers. He was always tuned into the games and could give you the scoop on the players on the team. He also enjoyed connecting with friends and playing cards with the guys. In the last few years he enjoyed watching his game shows and catching up on the news.
He truly loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Al was surrounded by his loved ones in his final moments.
Pallbearers will be Mark Zerbonia, Joshua Drennan, Lucas Tourney, Mike Bartlett, Justin McCloud, and Rodney Maisel.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Golf Course or Blessing Cancer Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.