Alberta K. Griggs

Alberta K. "Suzie" Griggs, 58, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 8:07 AM Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no services at this time.
The Family will have a Celebration of Suzie's Life at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal MO.
Alberta was born October 18, 1962, in Hannibal, MO.
She was married to Kevin Eugene Griggs on August 10, 1991 in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include 2 children, Angela Griggs (Eric Jarman) in Hannibal, MO, Alicia Dyke (Adam) of Hannibal, MO, 1 brother, Roger Thompson of Hannibal, MO, 1 aunt, Lou Doran and 1 uncle, Melvin Doran(Cheryl). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Joel Smith, Braxton Jarman, Bryson Jarman, Blake Jarman, Trenton Dyke, Connor Dyke, Hunter Dyke and Ashley Dyke, 1 great grandchild, Maverick Smith and nieces, nephews, brothers in law and sisters in law.
Suzie was preceded in death by her mother and 1 uncle, Sam Doran.
Professionally Suzie worked as a retail manager at several local businesses including Abel's for many years. She also previously worked at Commerce Bank and Swiss Colony.
Suzie enjoyed time with family most, watching the birds in her yard, collecting bird and butterfly figurines and taking pictures were also a few of her favorites. Suzie enjoyed occasional visits to the casino to play the slots along with playing the lottery sometimes.
Lazy days at the beach or pool with her family and hosting family gatherings were always moments Suzie took pleasure in. A great cook Suzie made the best chicken wings, catfish and coleslaw and other home cooked favorites. Caring for her flowers and vegetable garden was another pastime Suzie enjoyed. Going to the movies, Rock N Roll concerts, and a memorable trip to Branson with her husband Kevin were all memorable experiences Suzie shared with her family. We will always remember Suzie's sassy spirit and loving heart that was devoted to her family and friends.
Suzie was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.