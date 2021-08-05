Albert G. Whittaker, age 70, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 10:17 am Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service celebrating Albert's life will be held 10:00 am Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Albert was born on December 30, 1950, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Delmar and Bessie (Bridgeman) Whittaker.
He was united in marriage to Helen Phelps on August 2, 1985, in Hannibal.
Survivors include his wife, Helen of the home; two sons, Albert Whittaker, Jr. of Hannibal, MO and Jason Tobin (Jessica) of New London, MO; four daughters, Jenny Bell Whittaker of Hannibal, MO, Becky Peiter (Kenny) of Holt Summit, MO, Mary Jo Whittaker of Hannibal, MO and Casey Fessenden (Billy) of Hannibal, MO; brothers, James Whittaker (Trina) of Rolla, MO and Archie Whittaker (Gail) of Hannibal, MO; sisters, Rose Mary Shockley (Jesse) of Hannibal, MO and Ellen Dennis (Jerry) of Palmyra, MO. Also surviving are nineteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Whittaker was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jaime Peiter, brothers, David G. Whittaker, Clifford Whittaker, John Whittaker and Delmar Whittaker.
Albert worked as a laborer in the construction field.
Albert enjoyed the simple things in life. He enjoyed trips to the Mark Twain Casino in LaGrange, hoping to hit it big. In his spare time he enjoyed tinkering on cars and trucks. Albert's biggest love was his family. He cherished the times spent together with them at family gatherings and BBQ's.
Honorary pallbearers will be Albert's grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Albert's family would like to extend a special thank you to Community Loving Care Hospice for the care and support they received during Albert's illness.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith Funeral Home & Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Albert's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com