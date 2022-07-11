Albert Dewayne Dietle also known as Al, Dewayne, Dad and Pawpaw went peacefully on July 5, 2022, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
He was born July 30,1931 in Palmyra, Missouri to John Albert Thomas and Ofeleita Pansy Austin Dietle. Albert was the fourth child of nine children.
Albert graduated high school in 1949 and joined the USAF in 1951, he PROUDLY served his country for 26 years. After retirement, he moved to Frankford, Missouri and took over the family grocery store. After a couple of years, he moved on to the Board of Public Works in Hannibal, Missouri. Once again retiring in 1988, he and Velma returned to Florida to continue to work for Okaloosa County. After serving three years with the county, he thought he was ready for retirement, only to find himself "the ever-ready bunny, still going strong" proceeded to work in the security field until the young age of 72. Then the long-awaited retirement came in the rewarding job of just being "Proud Pawpaw and chauffeur ". The best job ever!
Albert is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Velma Elizabeth Sprinkle Dietle and blended family of six children, David (Patty) Jonathan, John (Deborah), Edward, Stephen and daughter, Debbie (Mike). He was so blessed with 23 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He also is survived by brothers, Roy Gene Dietle, Richard Dale Dietle; sisters, Shirley Dietle Dierling and Linda Rose Dietle Ellis. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Albert is preceded in death by daughter, Dawn Karen; parents and brothers, Earl Dean Dietle, Donald Lee Dietle, Harold Robert Dietle and sister, Doris Dietle Roberts.
The services will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Davis Watkins Funeral Home, 113 NE Racetrack Road, Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. with services immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Brother Burroughs will officiate the service. Graveside services will follow at Beal Memorial Cemetery, Ft. Walton Beach with full military honors.
Flowers will be accepted, or you may donate to a special charity of donor’s choice.
Please visit www.daviswatkins.com to sign the guestbook, express condolences and share memories.
