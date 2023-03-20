Alan R. McCullough, 53, of Holts Summit, Mo., died March 18, 2023, at his home. Services will be at 1 p.m., March 24, at Grand View Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., March 24, at the funeral home.
