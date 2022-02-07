Alan E. Dyke

Alyn Eugene Dyke, 65, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 4:27 AM, Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home.
Private Graveside services with full Military Honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal MO.
The Family will host a Life Celebration for Alyn from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 Hall in Hannibal, MO.
Alyn was born July 9, 1956, in Hannibal, MO to Robert Dyke and Virginia Robinson Dyke Whitaker.
He was married to Pamela Yakes on September 10, 1976, in Hannibal, MO. They were married for 45 years.
Survivors include his Wife, Pam Dyke of Hannibal, MO, Mother, Virginia Whitaker of Hannibal MO, two sons, Robert Dyke (Dana) of Vandalia, MO, Adam Dyke (Alicia) of Hannibal, MO, one daughter, Amanda Ibbeson (Scott) of Lake Hannibal, MO, three sisters, Frances Dyke of Hannibal, MO, Debby Raithel (Kevin) of Lake Ozark, MO, Alicia Dyke of the state of Florida, one brother, Aaron Dyke of Lake Ozark, MO, one brother in law, Paul R. Yakes, Jr. (Dixie) of Swansee, IL and two sisters in law, Tammy Stueve (Bruce) of the state of Iowa and Penny Smashey (Jeff) of Hannibal, MO. Alyn is also survived by 16 Grandchildren, one great grandson and three expected great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Alyn was preceded in death by his father, Robert Dyke, one granddaughter, Bailey R. Dyke and his mother-in-law, Pauline Yakes Dooley.
Alyn was a veteran of the United States Army and later continued to serve his country as a member of the Missouri Army National Guard.
Professionally Alyn worked in law enforcement as a police officer for the City of Palmyra, MO, retiring after 17 years of service. Alyn had also previously worked as a security guard at the Hannibal Court House, the Wellsville, MO Police Department and as a Deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.
Away from work life’s simple pleasures were some of those dearest to Alyn. He loved to ride motorcycles with his son’s, especially out Highway 79 south of Hannibal. Days spent enjoying lunch with his wife, Pam at “their overlook” in Riverview Park were always special along with family barbeques and gatherings. Fishing and hunting were also adventures that Alyn enjoyed over the years. A gun collector, Alyn took pleasure in a variety of firearms, but black powder pistols were special to him. John Wayne movies, police show on TV and the classic rock sounds of groups like “The Beatles” and “Steppenwolf” were some of Alyn’s favorites. Most of all Alyn cherished his family and friends and the moments they shared together.
Alyn was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com
