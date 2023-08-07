Adrienne Hayes

Adrienne (Williams) Hayes, 79, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 8:45 AM, Saturday, August 5, 2023, at her home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Kevin Williams will officiate.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Adrienne's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday at the funeral home.
Adrienne was born January 13, 1944, in Hannibal, MO to Nathan Holman and Clara Bell Williams.
She was married to Herman Hayes in March 1958 in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death in June 1977.
Survivors include her two children, Adrienne Williams of Hannibal, MO and Anthony Hayes of Hannibal, MO; four grandchildren, Chanter Williams, Stephen Williams, Byron Williams, and Clandia Hollister; and 14 great grandchildren.
Adrienne was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Herman Kip Hayes; two great children, CJ Williams, and Destinee Williams; and her seven sisters, Clara Williams Dinsmore, Montez Williams Mosley, Mona Williams, Jane Williams Miller, Ralla Lue Williams, Kayla Williams, and Betty Williams Wells.
Professionally, Adrienne worked as a nurse assistant from which she retired.
Adrienne liked Tyler Perry plays, her favorite being The Haves and Have Not. Adrienne most enjoyed reading her Bible and going to church. She loved listening to gospel music and Baptist church hymns. Most of all, Adrienne loved and cherished her family and will be deeply missed.
Adrienne was Methodist by faith and was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Hayes, Stephen Williams, Erwin Allison, and Byron Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
