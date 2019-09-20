Shirley J. Durk, 83, of Hallsville, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Hallsville United Methodist Church with Rev. Rodney Davis officiating. Entombment will follow in the Red Rock Cemetery in Harrisburg. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the church.

Shirley was born on Aug. 29, 1936 in Harrisburg, the daughter of Charles Orla and Gertie Gay (Forbis) Cook. She was a 1954 graduate of Hallsville High School. On Feb. 17, 1956 in Kirksville, Shirley married Leslie Durk, Jr., and he survives.

Shirley spent 30 years working for Walmart in Columbia, retiring in November of 2016. She cherished her time spent there and truly loved her Walmart family. Shirley took great pride in the Hallsville schools and was a lifelong fan of each and every Hallsville sports team.

Shirley was a devout Christian and loved the Lord. Her faith and family were the center of her world. The time spent with her family brought her great happiness. She was a loving, caring, and compassionate person who lived to take care of others.

Along with her husband, Junior, Shirley is survived by a daughter, Brenda Seip of Hallsville; son, Randy Durk (Sue) of O’Fallon, Ill.; grandchildren, Michael Caselman (Nicole), Mark Durk (Angelique), Steven Durk (Alaina), Justin Watson (April), Ryan Watson, Cyndi Davidson (Scott), Brandon Durk (Natasha) and Marta Durk; great-grandchildren, Bentley Durk, Tesla Watson, Jenna Durk, Kinsley Durk, Harper Durk, Rowen and Theilen Watson, Penelope Durk, Jack Durk, Connor Davidson, Ambrose Durk and Adrienne Caselman; and brother, Russell Cook.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Vicky Watson; a grandson, Josh Seip; and ten siblings, Lucille Ott, Wilma Ott, Robert Cook, Genelle Ravenscraft, Clinton Cook, Norman Verdell Cook, Leo Cook, Spencer Cook, Betty Harpert and Donna Coen.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Red Rock Cemetery, in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240.

