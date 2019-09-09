Scott B. Williams, 58 of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 4:25 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Scott B. Williams, 58 of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 4:25 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal.

Scott was born on December 7, 1960, in Olathe, Kan., to Lee and Nancy Herring Williams.

He was married on June 14, 2003, in Hannibal to Susan Rendlen Williams. She survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Krystal Siquenza (Gio) of Lenexa, Kan.; one brother, Kevin Williams (Pam) of the state of Oregon; two grandchildren, Bella Siquenza and Marcello Siquenza; one brother in law, Albert Rendlen (Judy Woolen); mother in law, Susan Stark and cousins, Sasha Peterson (Cathy), Robert M. Clayton II, Robert M. Clayton III and Chuck Clayton. Scott is also survived by three uncles, Russell Williams of Newton, Kan., Max Williams of Kansas City, Kan., and Frank Williams of Gardner, KS and a special family member, Laurie Williams of Olathe, Kan.

Scott is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Clayton Williams.

Scott was a self employed over the road truck driver.

Scott loved being with his family most. He also enjoyed bass fishing with his wife Susan and keeping up with Kansas City Royals Baseball and Kansas City Chiefs Football. NASCAR racing, old country westerns and taking pictures of old barns or sunrises on the Mississippi River were also a few of Scott’s favorites. Most of all Scott simply enjoyed spending time with those he loved.

Scott was a Christian by faith.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in Hannibal.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com