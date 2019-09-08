Rosemary Lindsey, 87, of Columbia, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.

A memorial service celebrating Rose will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Victory Church, 1705 N. Ballenger Lane in Columbia.

She was born in Greenleaf, Kan. on June 25, 1932 to Arthur and Ada Talbot, both preceding her in death. She was one of four children, she being the only girl among all brothers. Her only surviving brother, John Talbot, lives in Florida.

Rosemary was married to Bill Lindsey, who also preceded her in death in 1989. Together they owned and operated Lindsey Rentals for many years before passing the torch on to Bill Spry and Sherman Brown.

Rose, for most who knew her, had quite the spunky personality, fighting bravely right until the end despite her health issues. She loved and cared deeply for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving Rose are her five children: Becky (Jim) Paneck of Columbia, Cindy (Terry) Durnil of Columbia, Brad Lindsey (Kay) of Jefferson City, Mike (Angeline) Lindsey of Columbia and Tom (Cyndi) Lindsey, also of Columbia; five grandchildren including one on the way: John (Allison) Covington, Kayla (Drue Watson) Durnil, Melissa Lindsey, Keely Lindsey and Cole Lindsey; great-grandchildren include: Willa and Reid Covington and Scout Watson. Several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren also survive Rose.