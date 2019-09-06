Krystina Michele Klucking, 52, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at her home in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the funeral home with Rev. Keith Simon officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Please wear COLOR. We want to celebrate Krystina’s brilliant and vibrant life. We can mourn later!

Krystina was born on April 20, 1967 in Tucson, Ariz. She was the daughter of John and Michele (Fitzgerald) Carroll. She married Thomas Klucking on May 25, 2002 in Columbia.

Krystina courageously fought breast cancer for three years. She, like her mother, Momo, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, had extremely dense breasts. Both carry the ATM gene. Mammograms failed to find both of their breast cancers. The ATM gene increased their risks for breast cancer. If you are a woman and you have undergone a mammogram, do you know whether you have dense breasts? If not, you better find out. Krystina’s work on dense breast notification will not end upon her death. We promise you that!

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Klucking; her three children, Zachary Fitzgerald Carroll, Katey Fitzgerald Klucking and Tommy Fitzgerald Klucking, all of Columbia; her mother, Michele “Momo” Carroll of Omaha, Neb.; one brother, John Fitzgerald Carroll (Chad Wegener) of Gretna, Neb.; one sister, Katrina Carroll of Omaha; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Fritz and Joyce Klucking of Webster City, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Esinhart (Ed) of Charlotte, N.C. and Kristy Blanchard (Chris) of Polk City, Iowa; one brother-in-law, Jim Klucking (Samantha) of Des Moines, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Khloe Klucking; her father, John T. Carroll; and her beloved dog, Hank.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fighting 4KK Cancer Awareness Fund, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202 OR online at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1qsmuxl75c?sharetype=teams&member=2819668&utm_medium=contact&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=86d0b99372c646ee89cb8a1a12ba5273 - ARE YOU DENSE?

