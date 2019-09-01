Paul Charles Nauert, age 52, of Santa Cruz, Calif., died on Friday, July 26, 2019 at home of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Paul was born Oct. 14, 1966 in Columbia, and was preceded in death by his parents, Charles G. Nauert, Jr. and Jean (Porter) Nauert.

Paul is survived by his husband, Robert Covington; his brother, Jon and wife Jessamyn Tuttle; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Paul's ashes were scattered in a private ceremony in Monterey Bay.

Memorial donations in Paul's name may be sent to the ALS Association Golden West Chapter, PO Box 565, Agoura Hills, CA 91376.