Buddy Ward Bolinger, 79, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in his home in California, Mo.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Performing Arts Center at the California High School with Rev. Eugene Moeller officiating, assisted by Rev. Frank Hensley. Private family inurnment will be held at the Flag Spring Cemetery Columbarium.

Buddy was born Nov. 29, 1939 in California, the son of the late Ward E. and Velma (Shores) Bolinger.

He attended elementary at Oak Hill School and was a 1957 graduate of California High School. He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia.

On May 17, 1964, he was united in marriage to Nancy Barbour of Latham at the Latham Christian Church.

Buddy began his career in the poultry industry in 1963 with Ralston-Purina Company, now known as Cargill, in California. In the 10 years with Ralston-Purina, Buddy held 13 different job titles, including General Manager. After leaving Ralston-Purina in 1973, Buddy moved to Huntingburg, Ind. as Vice President and General Manager of Bartley Brand Foods, Inc., now known as Farbest Foods. In 1979, Buddy and Nancy founded their trading company, Bolinger Marketing, Inc., and returned to California. The poultry industry awarded Man of the Year to Buddy in 2006. He retired in 2011 and closed Bolinger Marketing, Inc.

A founding member of California Progress Inc., Bud was dedicated to improving the quality of life of his hometown. Some of his favorite projects included the Senior Nutrition Center, Wood Place Library, 911, and the Finke Theatre. Bud was a member of the United Methodist Church.

Bud served on the Missouri tourism board under Governor Mel Carnahan. He was also a founding member and major stockholder of Big Surf Waterpark at the Lake of the Ozarks.

In addition to his spouse of 55 years, Bud is survived by one daughter, Christina Bramon (Kerry) of Columbia; two grandchildren, Hallam and Catherine George; two brothers, Gerald Bolinger of Santa Ana, Calif. and Billy Bolinger of California; two sisters, Mary Beth Fischer (Jim) of St. Louis and Lana Dicus (Bill) of California; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Bolinger; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

His parents and two brothers, Donald Bolinger and Freddie Bolinger, preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Flag Spring Cemetery, Wood Place Library, the Finke Theatre, or the charity of the donor's choice.

Online messages to the family may be contributed at www.windmillridgefuneralservice.com.