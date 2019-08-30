Machelle Dick, 57, of Columbia, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Machelle was born May 10, 1962 in Kansas City, Kan., the daughter of Paul Tibbs and Joyce Louise Medley.

She married Stephen Dick on April 16, 1997 in Boonville, and he survives. Machelle worked for Columbia Family Medical Group for many years as a scheduling clerk.

Survivors also include two sons, Cristopher Crane and Jon Crane of Columbia; two sisters, Deborah (Rich) Daly of Columbia and Teresa (Darrell) McSwain of Fayette; also numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Tibbs, Louise and Doc Karr, and her daughter Tanya.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to New Liberty Cemetery in care of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.