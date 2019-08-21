Josephine Maye Fleetwood (nee Jones) was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on the morning of Saturday, August 17, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 at Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home in Osceola. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Josephine’s ashes will be interred beside her husband in Brownington Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the memorial. It will be provided by Osceola Community Church at the Church between 12 and 1 p.m.

Her journey began on Nov. 26, 1926 on a farm near the hamlet of Dikes, Mo. She was born to Lillian Maye (Clark) (1907-1996) and William Thomas Jones (1893-1957). Her early years were spent exploring the hills of the farm in the company of her younger brother, William Thomas Jones, Jr. (1927-2017) who was a year her junior. The family moved to Mountain Grove before Josephine entered high school when her father bought the Gambles Hardware Store on the town square. Graduating from Mountain Grove High School in 1944, she began assembly line work at the Brown Shoe Factory soon after. She met Coy Fleetwood (1925-2013) of Mansfield, upon Coy’s return from service in WWII (1946). The couple was wed July 4, 1948. Three children were born of the union: Brenda Lou (1950-2014), Mark Alan (1956) and Pamela Gayle (1958). The family moved to Osceola (1958) where Mr. Fleetwood worked as Vice President of The Edwards Press, Inc. until retirement (1990). Josephine, after raising the children, worked for many years as a bookkeeper at St. Clair County Bank in Osceola. Josephine lived her last years in the care of her son in Columbia, and died at The Neighborhoods by Tiger Place in Columbia after a brief residency. Josephine was a shy, retiring person whose first concern was always the welfare of others and whose greatest joy was her family.

She is survived by son, Mark (Columbia); daughter, Pamela Brown (Osceola); treasured son-in-law, Benjamin Joseph Brown (Osceola); three grandchildren by daughter Brenda: Debra, Cynthia and John (all of Loveland, Colorado) and six great-grandchildren: Jaden, Skylar, Telitha, Shadow, Betty and Emily.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Coy; and her daughter, Brenda, who like Josephine was afflicted with breast cancer.