Margaret Mary "Peggy" Corkery, 64, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 in the Great Hall of Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Road, Clayton, MO 63117.

Beloved wife of Gary Hilch; dear sister and sister-in-law of John (Denise) Corkery, Suzie (Owlie) Stevens, Reggie Corkery-Dick, the late Stephen (Pat) Corkery, the late Mark (Pat) Corkery, Ruthie (Greg) Lattrace, the late Timothy Corkery, the late Loren (Myra) Hilch and Bruce Hilch; dear daughter of the late John F. Corkery and the late Ruth Corkery; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Peggy enjoyed Cardinal Baseball, Table Rock Lake, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

