Mary A. Whitesides, 62, died from complications for treatment of liver cancer Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House.

A service of remembrance will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 13 at the Church of Christ, 201 S Fairview Rd, Columbia, MO 65203.

She was born March 16, 1957 in Grundy, the daughter of Walter Allen and Delores Elaine (Mellen) Strange.

Mary graduated from Hickman High School, Class of 1975, and attended both Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa and the University of Missouri. Mary was an excellent family photographer who worked several years for Olan Mills Studios, followed by a long career as a well-known dog groomer in the Kansas City area. She married her high school sweet heart, Steven Whitesides in 1977, and they divorced in 1992. Charles Randolph “Randy” Ewing was her loving companion until her death. Mary enjoyed fostering and caring for animals of all types. She also enjoyed working in her yard, fishing and spending as much time outdoors as possible.

She is survived by her mother (Harrisonville); her daughter, Nicole Meruvia and her husband, Andy (Virginia); her son, Walter Whitesides and his wife Jessica (California); sister Ruth LaHue (Columbia), sister, Judith Schieszer (Prairie Village, KS), sister, Janet Doubledee (Harrisonville), sister, Diana Short (Kansas City), sister, Gracie Sapp (Lake Ozarks), sister, Victoria Ridgeway (Fayette); three grandchildren, Leonidas and Athenna Whitesides and Sebastian Meruvia; and her loving companion, Randy (Kansas City).

Mary is predeceased by her father (1988), a sister, Nancy Dunagan (2017), and her brother, Joseph Allen (1962).

Those who wish to remember Mary in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, 5445 parallel parkway, KCKS 66104 or https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/HumaneSocietyofGreaterKans/OnlineDonation.html

Arrangements by My Secret Garden, 823 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201.