Gary Chalmers Fox passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, Mo.

Services for Gary will be at 10 a.m., Aug. 17 at The First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St. in Columbia. There will be a reception immediately following the service in the Ramsey Center at the Church.

He was born in 1930 in Indianapolis, Ind. to Russel and Thelma Fox.

After graduating from Washington High School in Indianapolis he attended Hanover College, where he was the quarterback on the football team and a member of Lambda Chi Fraternity. At Hanover he met the love of his life, Patricia Laney, while both were working in the dining hall. Following his college graduation, Gary enlisted in the army and was stationed in Ft. Leonard Wood.

After his service in 1955, he and Pat were married in Crown Point, Ind., where Gary coached at Wood HS in Indianapolis. Gary earned his master’s degree in education at Butler University. While at Butler University, Gary and Pat welcomed their daughter Beth in 1959, and son David in 1961. Gary continued his education, earning his PhD at Michigan State University and then taught at the University of Northern Iowa.

In 1967 the family moved to their final destination of Columbia, where he taught Higher and Adult Education at the University of Missouri. While at the University of Missouri he was a member of the Danforth Foundation.

Gary was an active member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, Senior High Sunday School Teacher, and Usher and was an active member of Golden K Kiwanis Club. He was an avid sports fan and loved to stay active playing tennis, hiking and playing poker with his buddies. He was a huge supporter of the Missouri Tigers in all sports and a long-time volunteer with the Missouri Show Me State Games.

Gary had a passion for teaching and encouraged many young people by volunteering to read at local schools and preschools. On Halloween he treated all of the children to “Trick or Read,” where he gave out hundreds of books over the years while Pat handed out candy.

Gary is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia; his daughter and her husband Beth and Richard Walter; his son and his wife David and Jana Fox; his grandson Dustin and his wife Erin Fox; and great-granddaughter Jacqueline Jordan; granddaughters Kaia Fox and Sophie Walter; grandson Sam Walter; and brother and his wife Randy and Mary Jo Fox.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The First Presbyterian Church or the Missouri Veterans Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.