Dr. Joseph Julius Bien, 84, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Neighborhoods.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 22, 1936 to Joseph and Mary (Adams) Bien. He received his Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Paris-Sorbonne. He was a professor at the University of Texas-Austin, and was a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Missouri from 1973 until 2015. He loved opera, classical music, collecting movies and records. He served as the Course Director of the International Society of Philosophy of Dubrovnik, Croatia.

He is survived by his wife, Francoise Bien of Columbia; a brother, Charles (Susan) Bien of Washington, D.C.; and one niece, Sarah Bien.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Bien.

Memorial donations may be made to the Athenaeum of Cincinnati, Ohio, 6616 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

