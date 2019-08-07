Christopher Michael Coleman, 47, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis.

A Memorial Gathering of Friends, celebrating the lives of Chris and his father Ron, will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Memorial Funeral Home.

Chris was born March 14, 1972 in Columbia, the son of Ron Coleman and Kim (Fitzpatrick) Coleman. He was a graduate of Parkway South High School-St. Louis, the class of 1990. Chris earned his bachelor’s degree Cum Laude and with College Honors and master’s degree from the University of Illinois-Chicago and was pursuing a doctorate there until his health prevented him from continuing. He enjoyed studying abroad and traveling. He was an accomplished musician and songwriter and played in several bands. He loved to read and had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. He maintained friendships with people throughout the world and different walks of life, and as one of his friends recently said, Chris was always the "coolest guy in the room."

Chris is survived by his wife, Rosa Dela Vega-Coleman; their children, Olivia and Paloma of Middleton, Wis.; his mother, Kim Coleman of Columbia; one brother, Justin (Sarah) Coleman and their son Evan of St. Louis; an uncle, Mike (Twanda) Coleman of Columbia; an uncle, John Fitzpatrick of Memphis, Tenn.; a cousin, Hali Coleman of Columbia; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Ron.

Memorials may be made to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society in care of the funeral home.

