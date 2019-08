Albert "Al" L. Johnston, 77, of Hannibal, passed away. 4:16 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Albert "Al" L. Johnston, 77, of Hannibal, passed away. 4:16 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

Funeral services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.