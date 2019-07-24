James “Jim” William Turner, 59, of Sturgeon, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m., Saturday, August 17 at Mo River Pub & Pool/Snorty Horse Saloon. A benefit for the family will also be held: https://www.facebook.com/events/489913121553768/

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.