Madolyn Ruth Collins, 88, of Kansas City, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton; with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Rural Dale Cemetery in Trenton. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Slater Neil Funeral Home in Trenton.

Madolyn was born Jan. 14, 1931 to the late Howard and Bessie Wilson in Trenton. On Nov. 28, 1947, she was united in marriage to Richard Collins. From this union were born ten children. Madolyn was faithful to her church and was very involved at Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia, and later at Perche Baptist Church in Clark. Madolyn was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend and neighbor.

Nine children survive her: Becky Vogt, Cindy Davidson (Dennis), Paula Campbell (Terry), Jeff Collins (Cathy), Brian Collins, Sam Collins (Cathy), Julie Thompson (Craig), Steve Collins (Valerie), Karen Mershon (Clark); daughter-in-law Kathy Collins; 25 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Pendlay; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Richard; son Bruce; and four sisters: Marcaline, Marian, Martha and Maxine.

The family would like to thank the staff at Addington Place at Shoal Creek in Kansas City. The family is also grateful for the attending nurses, doctors and Liberty Hospice Care at Liberty Hospital for their loving care and concern for our mother.

Instead of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (225 N Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601).