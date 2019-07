Debra Sue Cates Fair, 67, of Centralia, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home.

Family and friends are invited to Debra’s Life Celebration Service at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18 at Fenton Funeral Chapel in Centralia, with burial to follow in the Glendale Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the funeral chapel.