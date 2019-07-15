Wayne E. Vahle, 77, of New London, passed away at 3:45 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Friends and family are invited to Wayne's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the funeral home. In remembrance of Wayne, guests may wear St. Louis Cardinals attire.

Wayne was born on Oct. 19, 1941, in Quincy, Ill., to Elmer and Eloise Jones Vahle.

He was married to Joyce Jaynes on Nov. 24, 1978, at Hydesburg Methodist Church in rural Hannibal. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, Ron Vahle of Woodstock, Ga,; three stepdaughters, Tammie Turner (Doug) of New London, Trina Cookson (Tim) of New London and Sandy Schmits of New London; one brother, Harold Vahle (Barb) of Quincy, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Mia Vahle, Isabella Vahle, Roman Vahle, Brandii Turner, Morgan Harlow, Brenna Turner, Joe Schmits IV and Kristen Schmits (fiance', Justin); and three great-grandchildren, Rylan Turner, Remington Harlow and William Michael Harlow. Also surviving are many special cousins, aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews and church family.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Howard Jaynes; and his mother-in-law, Dorothy Jaynes.

Wayne retired in 1993 from Gardner-Denver in Quincy, Ill., after 32 years of service as a machinist and crane operator.

Wayne loved working on the Jaynes family farm that dates back seven generations. Whether enjoying his morning coffee from the porch while watching the cows, feeding the donkeys, fishing for bass on the lake or working in the fields, Wayne loved life on the farm. St. Louis Cardinals baseball, old westerns and Family Feud on TV, local auctions and weekend motorcycle trips in his younger years were a few of Wayne's favorites. Wayne and Joyce also acted at the Clemens Outdoor Theater where they portrayed Judge and Mrs. Thatcher for five years. Wayne was also a member of the Hannibal Elks Lodge No. 1198, volunteered with Loaves and Fishes and previously enjoyed coaching Khoury League Baseball. Family was Wayne's world, he enjoyed attending the Vahle Family Reunion each year and celebrating family Christmases together. Most of all Wayne simply enjoyed spending time with his family on the farm, whether mowing his grass, spending time with his dogs, Scooby and Autumn, or hosting a fish fry, Wayne loved having everyone together.

Wayne was a member of the Hydesburg United Methodist Church.

Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Smith, Terry Smith, Gene Mundle, Roger Starmer, Robin Tapley, Tim Cookson, Jim Puskar, Joe Schmits IV, Ed Cunningham Sr., Jack Bremmer, John Higdon, Jim Atkins, Jim Ruhl, Jimmy Maxwell, Andy Woollen, Tim Inman, John Briscoe and Justin Davis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hydesburg United Methodist Church, Community Loving Care Hospice or to the Boone Regional Hospital Foundation.

Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be shared at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.