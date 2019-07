Clara M. Clark, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

She was born June 7, 1940, the daughter of Willis Jr. and Clara Clark, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by one son, Willis Pitts; six grandchildren; and two brothers.

Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society.