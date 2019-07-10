Donald Edward Fairley, 84, of Ashland, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Villa of Blue Ridge in Columbia.

Masonic service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14 at Robinson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior.

He was born April 19, 1935 in Leonard, the son of H.G. and Thelma Louise Boydstun, Fairley. He worked for National Refactories in the brick plant. Donald was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mexico, Ashland Masonic Lodge, Tiger Shrine, Moolah Shrine 33rd degree and the Elks Club.

Survivors include two sons, Duane (Kandie) Fairley of Ashland and Gene Fairley of Jefferson City; two daughters, Sharon (Mark) Pauley of Columbia and Pam (Harry) Dorman of Centralia; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Sherry (Jim) Callahan of Kansas City, Stephan (Jenae) Dorman, Tyler, Jaden and Chase of Centralia, Heather (Tim) Williams of Columbia, Brandon (Becca) Dorman of Columbia, Nick (Jessica) Fairley and Harper of Sedalia, Logan Fairley of Columbia, April Fairley and Ashley Fairley of Jefferson City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Delbert Fairley; and one sister, Arlene Spoor.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Shriner’s Hospital or New Salem Cemetery PO Box 61 Ashland MO 65010.