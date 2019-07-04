Gary David Holmes, 68, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home.

Graveside Services with full military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 8 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.

Gary was employed with Southwestern Bell. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was a loving father of Jennifer and Brian Derby; and grandfather to four grandchildren, Katelyn, Jacob, Lucas and Max Derby.

He is also survived by siblings Todd Holmes, Vickie and Morris Summerfield, Beth Meyers, Becky and Fred Harrison.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marianna Holmes, Janet Jamison, James Holmes, Shane Burlage and Robert Meyers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.