Bryan Thomas Clark, 49, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at St. Thomas More Newman Center.

Bryan Thomas Clark was a good man, a good father and an amazing big brother. Bryan graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia College of Business and received his master’s in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Bryan loved his two sons and was excited to start a new life in the finance world in Kansas City. He was 49 and was taken way too early from his family.

Bryan was great at giving advice and was always supportive and thoughtful. He would do anything for anyone, no questions asked. His sense of humor was unsurpassed and he loved to see people happy. He had a huge heart and adored his mother, who passed away in September of 2011. Bryan had a way about him that made others feel comfortable and he could make anyone smile.

Bryan was the biggest Kansas City Chiefs fan ever and never gave up on them, believing that one day they would win the Super Bowl.

Bryan is survived by his dad, Frank Clark; his sister Cristin Clark; and his two sons, Colbin and Brody Clark, all of Columbia.

Memorials can be made in his honor to Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, One Hospital Drive, Columbia, MO.

