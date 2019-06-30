Larry Emerson Sapp, 80, of St. Louis (formerly of Columbia), passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at home with his wife and family.

Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

