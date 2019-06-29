Frances Ann "Fran" Black, 86, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 at The Neighborhoods after experiencing a stroke one week earlier.

No services are planned at this time.

Fran was born April 1, 1933 in Chicago, IL, to Walter and Sophie Serocke. On May 23, 1952, while attending the Chicago Art Institute, she married John James "Jack" Black in Chicago and moved to Valier, MT. Fran's love of Montana was lifelong and for that reason she wished to have her ashes scattered at St Mary's Lake in Glacier National Park.

Fran worked for CPS Adult Education and did bookkeeping for many years before buying her own business. At Stamps and Engraving, she created stamps, signs and trophies for local companies and groups, including the MU Football Team. She was also a member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha philanthropic organization for almost 50 years and made many friends in the community while raising money for St. Jude's Hospital, her favorite charity. She loved to cook and bake, providing meals for The Rainbow House and Everybody Eats, and was well known for her homemade cinnamon rolls and breads. At one point her cookbook collection numbered in the thousands. Fran was the Queen of Comfort Food.

Survivors include her husband Jack, of the home; daughter Barbara Lockard of Booneville, IA; son John James Black, Jr. of Liberty; daughter Amy Jo Black-Zager of Columbia; grandson Sean Black; granddaughter Kristin Black; and great-grandson Bob Carter. She also leaves behind her beloved sister Elizabeth Norton of Sebring, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's would be greatly appreciated.