Ladies, tease up that hair and guys, grow out those mustaches: “Throwback Night” is coming to Tanyard Gardens in downtown Hannibal on Saturday, July 6.

Join the Hannibal Jaycees as Killer Queen and SuperJam bring to life the best stadium rock classics of the 70s and 80s. SuperJam will kick off the evening with their spectacular re-creations of the era’s best songs by artists like Boston, STYX, Journey, REO Speedwagon, Rush and many more. Then, Killer Queen will rock you with a full production tribute to one of the most progressive and successful bands of all time — Queen.

There also will be a Biggest Hair contest for the ladies and a Biggest Mustache contest for the fellas, with a $100 cash prize from Attitudes Salon awarded to each winner.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person. Purchase them online at www.hannibaljaycees.org, from any Jaycee member or at County Market stores in Hannibal, Quincy and Palmyra. The concert is open to all ages at the discretion of the parents, but patrons must be 21 to enter the bar area.

Don’t miss this larger-than-life concert. Get your tickets now to “Throwback Night” with Killer Queen and SuperJam on Saturday, July 6 in Tanyard Gardens, at 320 S. Third St. in downtown Hannibal.