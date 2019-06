Ruth Westhues, 96, formerly of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at The Lodge in Fayette.

A funeral mass will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 5 at St. Mary Church in Glasgow with Fr. Paul Hartley officiating. Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 4 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow. There will be a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Washington Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary’s Catholic School Education Endowment Fund.