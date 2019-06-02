Brian M. Keeney, 59, of Columbia, formerly of Sweet Springs, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Columbia.

A memorial visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Sweet Springs.

Born Oct. 7, 1959 in Sweet Springs, he was the son of Rolland M. Keeney and Mary Ann Miller Keeney of Sweet Springs, who survive. Brian was raised in Sweet Springs where he was a 1978 graduate of Sweet Springs High School. He moved to Columbia nearly 30 years ago where he was a co-owner/operator of a local bar.

In addition to his parents, Rolland and Mary Ann; he is survived by one sister, Lisa Thomas (Mark) of rural LaMonte; three nephews; two nieces; one great-nephew; and one great-niece.

Memorials may be made to family choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.