Edward Bryan McKane passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in his home at the age of 62.

A public visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Nilson Funeral Home in Columbia. Graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, IL on Monday, June 3.

Ed was born on May 19, 1957 in Springfield, IL to Frederick Lewis McKane Jr. and Anna Berneice McKane, and was the fourth of five brothers. Ed attended school in Springfield before moving to Centralia, IL, where he graduated high school in 1975. He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where he graduated in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.

Ed worked at ABC Labs in Columbia before moving to Fresno, CA. He later returned to Columbia in the mid-90s where he began working for the University of Missouri for the Environmental Health and Safety Department. His most recent position was as an Environmental Compliance Specialist.

Ed was a passionate person who was devoted to his daughter Ryan, his dog Waldo, and his cat Merlin. He was also known for his knowledge and love of genealogy, world history and virtual reality gaming.

Ed is survived by his daughter Ryan and her husband Garrett Brissey; and his four brothers Rick (Bev), Tom (Sheree), Herb (Michelle) and Jim (Kim) McKane. His extended family includes many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and his family at Mizzou.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, with whom he will be interred at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be left for the family at nilsonfuneralhome.com.