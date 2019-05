Donald R. Ostmann, 66, of St. Charles, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home.

A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m. May 30 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Centralia. Interment will be in the Centralia City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time May 30 at the Oliver Funeral Home in Centralia.

