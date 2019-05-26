David Evans passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, after 81 years of loving and enjoying his life, family, and community.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 in the chapel of Missouri United Methodist Church, his home church of many years.

David was born to Frank and Jonnie Evans on Sept. 17, 1937 in Muskogee, OK. He grew up in Walnut Grove, AR and Collinsville, IL, before joining the United States Navy following high school. After traveling the world he attended SIU and earned a juris doctorate from St. Louis University Law School in 1967.

David married Kathryn Thiel in 1970, and the family moved to Columbia in 1982. He served as City Attorney for several years before returning to private practice. David cared deeply for his clients, and took pride in helping them resolve problems.

David was an active member of Columbia’s community. He was a trustee at Missouri United Methodist, a member of the first Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class, and a frequent presence on the golf course at Columbia Country Club. David also loved to travel, read, and spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy; his daughter Dawn Jones (Steve) of St. Louis; his son Mark Evans (Kendra) of Arvada, CO; four grandchildren, Erika, Madeline, Alex and Emerson; a brother and two sisters in Georgia.

The family thanks Dr. James Brocksmith and Dr. James Elliott for their years of medical support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Buddy Pack program of the Central Missouri Food Bank, where David enjoyed volunteering in his later years.

