Robert D. Banks, 58, of Boonville, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at University of Missouri Hospital.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Firm Foundation Foursquare Church in Boonville. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Boonville.