Virgil Howard Gardner, 92, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7 at the Parker-Millard Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Virgil was born April 16, 1927 in Columbia, the son of the late W.H. “Bud” and Nadine (Shock) Gardner.

He met Joy Acton while attending first grade at Lathrop Country School. They were married Aug. 27, 1950 and have been married for 68 years. In March of 1951 Virgil was drafted in the United States Army. He was able to go on the Central Missouri Honor flight five years ago. Virgil was a lifelong member of Woodlandville Church where he joined Nov. 19, 1938 and enjoyed being a youth group leader.

Virgil was a mechanic for Henderson Implement, and later for the Soil Conservation Service. He then finished his career at the Army Corp of Engineers where he retired.

Virgil was a 50-year member of the Sunrise Optimist Club where he served as past president. He was a president of the Boone County Fair for two terms. He supplied the Hams for the Boone County Ham Breakfast for years.

He is survived by his wife, Joy; sister-in-law, Mrs. Ralph Fenton of Columbia; two nephews, Rick Fenton of Lake Ozark and Randy Fenton of Rocheport; great-niece, Nicole Norvell, husband Clayton and daughter Sadie of Pleasant Hill; and great-nephew, Kyle Fenton, fiancé Yamile Oberlechner of Pleasant Hill.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Coyote Hills Christian Children’s Home.

