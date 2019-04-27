Bruce Lloyd Brown, 70, of Fulton and Louisiana, MO, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

A gathering in Bruce’s memory will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes – South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road).

He was born on Friday the 13th of August 1948, to Billy Lloyd Brown and Betty Lee (Hitchings) Brown in Baden. The family soon moved to Barnhart where he completed school at Hillsboro High. Wanderlust took him to California, Canada, and Florida but eventually home to Missouri where he started working on the Mississippi river towboats. He met his wife and joined the union as an ironworker, local 396. Bruce and Mary Dee soon embarked upon the adventure of relocating an antique log cabin to their farmland in the old town of Boydsville, where they raised their only son.

Later his career with Alberici brought them to St. Louis. There they renovated a brownstone in the historic neighborhood of Soulard. As a Superintendent, Bruce traveled North America, making the most of his life out of town. He lived on a sailboat, hunted for fossils, and spent his weekends on his bike or in his canoe. In Canada, the family explored the Rocky Mountains and ultimately, he worked with his son in Newfoundland. As a retirement project, he bought a large cider factory in a Missouri river town. He lived and worked there until April 22.

He is survived by his sisters, Janice Lee Kempa and Ellen Marie Smith; wife, Mary Dee Brown; and son, Street Lloyd Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Douglas James Brown and Scott Allen Brown.

In lieu of flowers, be a platelet donor.