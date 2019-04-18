Betty M. Burchett, EdD, age 84, of Demossville, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY.

A memorial visitation will be held for Dr. Burchett on Saturday, April 27 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Jones and Preston Funeral Home, 807 S Mayo Trail, Paintsville, KY 41240. Private burial will be in the “Burchett Family Cemetery” located in Stambaugh, KY (Johnson County).

She was born and raised in Johnson County, KY. She was baptized and taught school in Paintsville. In 1997, she retired, after 42 years of teaching, ending her career at the University of Missouri-Columbia (retiring as Professor Emerita). Over the years, she was recognized for her dedication and excellence in education and received many awards including the AMOCO Outstanding Teaching Award (1976), College Education Advisor of the Year (1987 and 1990), National Science Teachers Association Distinguished Service Award (1994), and the Council for Elementary Science International Distinguished Service Award (1996). After retirement, Dr. Burchett enjoyed traveling, reading, needlework, participating in local organizations, and visiting Berea College (where she attended undergraduate school) and eventually moved back to that community.

She is survived by her niece, Melissa Burchett Basham; great-niece, Allison Basham Moss (Tyler); great-nephew, Matthew Tyler Basham; great-great nieces, Adalynn Rose, Ellanor Grace and Amelia Jo; and sister-in-law, Janice DePriest Burchett.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Beaunie VanHoose Burchett; brother Eddie Burchett, Jr.; and infant sister, Elda Burchett.

Memorial donations are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Cincinnati Northern KY Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.