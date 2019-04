Paul Lee Cross, 91, of Columbia, passed peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at Jacksonville, MO at a later date.

Paul was born March 4, 1928 in Callao, the son of Hugh and Grace Herrin Cross.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; two daughters, Deborah Schmidt and Paula Cross; son, Stephen Cross; and step-son, Dale Cross.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home.