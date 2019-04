Linda Lee Ridgeway, 72, Sturgeon, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics in Columbia.

Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Monday, April 15, at the Sturgeon Baptist Church in Sturgeon. Interment will be in South Fork Cemetery near Santa Fe. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time at the church.

Condolences may be made to the family atwww.oliverfuneralhome.net