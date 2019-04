Gene Edward Enyart, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his wife and his dog Michaelangelo, along with his cat Brigade, that truly loved him.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, at St. Luke United at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Columbia.