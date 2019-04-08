Hildegarde Marie (Toots) Knaebel, 96, of Moberly was welcomed home by The Lord Friday morning, April 5, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

The Visitation will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 209 S. Williams, Moberly, MO, 65270 Monday, April 8, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Committal prayers and burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Moberly.

Hildegarde was born to Frank and Christine Kliethermes Berhorst in Westphalia, June 29, 1922. Hildegarde married Joseph I Knaebel on June 20, 1942, in Westphalia. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Hildegarde, along with her husband Joseph I Knaebel, co-founded Mid-Am Building Supply Inc. of Moberly, that employs over 400 people. Their operation includes service centers in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Illinois.

She was a long time and dedicated member of the Saint Pius X Church where she attended daily morning prayer service, made home calls for funeral dinners, washed the Altar linens and supported the church and school financially.

She was ecumenical in supporting other local churches by purchasing meal tickets and donating those meal tickets to everyone she knew. Hildegarde was a dedicated member of “Girls Night Out” with drinks and hamburgers followed by the arguments over who was paying the bill and leaving the tip. Hildegarde was on Neighborhood Watch 24 hours a day making sure everyone was well. The children from the neighborhood came to get donations for fund raisers and they never left empty handed. Hildegarde was the Family Historian, attending every Wedding, Funeral and Family Gathering possible. Hildegarde knew everyone in town and welcomed newcomers. Hildegarde was an avid cook making sure the refrigerator and freezer were always full of treats for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Brick was a well-known gathering area for breakfast and lunches with family and friends. She was a member of The Moose Lodge, The Eagles, MACC Booster Club, MU TSF Scholarship program.

For 96 years God has truly graced this earth with the presence of a beautiful lady. We who know and love her have not only received her affection and unending care, but have also seen her example. Thank you and God Bless you, Hildegarde for all that you have given us.

Surviving are her children, Mary Ann Knaebel-Chavis (Eric) of Alpharetta, GA, Chris Haik (Bob ) of Springfield, MO, Lilly Elliott (Dave) of Moberly, Betty Sundermeyer (Mel) of Holts Summit, Joe Knaebel (Mary) of Moberly, Rich Knaebel (Barb) of Huntsville, Al Knaebel (Pam) of Springhill, KS; 20 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rose Dorge (George), of Taos, Ann Knaebel; brothers-in-law, Jake Knaebel (Anna Marie), all of Jefferson City, Art Knaebel (Jenny) of Raytown; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that all Memorial Donations be made to Hildegarde Knaebel Scholarship Fund and may be sent to Joe Knaebel, 2233 Highway M, Moberly, MO 65270.

Arrangement by Cater Funeral Home, Moberly.