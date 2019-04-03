Barbara “Bobbie” Lee Bacus

Barbara Lee Bacus, age 62, of Brookfield, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019, at her

home.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Rose Hill

Cemetery, Brookfield, MO with Herbie Fessler officiating. The family requests that if attendees

wish to, they may bring flowers to place on her gravesite. Memorials have been suggested to

the Linn County Food Pantry and may be left at or sent to Rhodes Funeral Home, 216 Linn

Street, Brookfield, MO 64628. Online registry at www.rhodesfh.com.

Barbara “Bobbie” Lee, daughter of Walter Henry Gordon Jr. and Mildred Ellen (Gullick)

Gordon, was born on March 25, 1956 at McLarney Hospital in Brookfield, Missouri. She was a

member of Park Baptist Church and was baptized there. She attended Brookfield High School

with the class of 1974. Bobbie very much enjoyed genealogy and spent many hours working

on compiling family history and genealogy. She was united in marriage to Larry Lyford and

then later to Robert Bacus.

Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Dawn Michele Martinez (Miguel), Rialto CA; two

grandchildren, Jaiden Luke and Melina Angelique; one sister, Judith Bailey (William), KCMO;

two nieces, Tammy Callendar, and Jeana Eggers (Todd); and her good friend Tom Holloway; as

well as several other cousins, family members and friends

She was preceded in death by her parents, her infant son, Corey Wayne Lyford, and both ex-

husbands.

Floyd “Pevis” Thornsberry

Floyd “Pevis” Thornsberry, age 95, of Sumner, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Brunswick

Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick. Funeral services will be at11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21,

2019, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Gail Brown and Pastor Charlie Littrell

officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Sumner. The family will receive friends

Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Military Honors will be

rendered by Swan Lake American Legion Post #586. Memorials to Lakeside Cemetery or Swan

Lake American Legion Post #586 may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box

496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

Floyd Harold, son of Bill and Betty (Thomas) Thornsberry was born October 16, 1923, in

Sumner. On December 24, 1943, he married Vivian Steinbeck.

Floyd was a lifelong farmer in the Sumner area.

He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the 10 th Mountain Division.

Floyd was a member of the United Methodist Church in Sumner and a charter member of the

Swan Lake American Legion Post #586 serving 70 years. Floyd also served on the Sumner

Township Board and the Lakeside Cemetery Board in Sumner. He was an avid hunter and

fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, Vivian of the home; his children, Sue Watts of Brunswick, Larry

Thornsberry and wife, Lois of Lee’s Summit and Linda Lewis and husband, Steve of Gretna,

Nebraska; seven grandchildren, Terry Watts and wife, Carla of Sumner, Tonya Dallas and

husband, John of Blue Springs, Jeff Thornsberry and wife, Gretchen of Maryville, Chris

Thornsberry and wife, Melissa of Pleasant Hill, Andy Lewis and wife, Darci of Crestwood,

Kentucky, Matt Lewis of Gretna, Nebraska and Missy Schere and husband, George of Wayerly,

Nebraska; 16 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ruth Daugherty of Chillicothe.

John Edward Dowell

John Edward Dowell, age 72, of Brookfield, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Pershing

Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

An Eagles Session of sorrow will begin at 6:00 p.m. with funeral services immediately following

on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Jerry Stone officiating.

Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to Eagles Lodge #2463 may be

left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.

John Edward, son of James Edward and Alice Ilee (Clinefelter) Dowell, was born January 11,

1947 in Brookfield. On September 18, 1993 he married Marsha Dowell. She preceded him in

death on May 21, 2015.

John retired as a technician at Moore Fan Company in Marceline and continued as a delivery

driver until his health failed.

He was a U.S. Airforce veteran and a member of the Eagles Lodge #2463.

John was an avid bowler and a skilled woodworker specializing in making pens.

Survivors include his two sons, Bruce Dowell and wife, Theresa of Raymore, MO and Glyn

Dowell and wife, Raven of Cave City, AR; six grandchildren, Jackson and Brent Dowell of

Raymore, MO, Haley and Brent Dowell of Lexa, AR, and Ryken and Roman Dowell of Cave City,

AR; one sister, Cheryl Bellaman of Osborn, MO; family friend, Paula Roberts of Bucklin; and

several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

His parents preceded him in death by his parents.