Erma “Ruth” Nichols of Ashland, 92, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ashland Healthcare.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday April 3, at 11:00 a.m. at Ashland Baptist Church, with burial following in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday April 2 at the church.

Ruth was born August 7, 1926 in Wilton, the daughter of Mortie and Dorothy Nichols Taylor. Ruth married Stanley Nichols on May 10, 1947 in Arkansas and he preceded her in death. She was a school teacher for many years. Ruth was a member of Ashland Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons, Kent (Vickie) Nichols and Randall Nichols of Ashland; two sisters, Rachel Winingear and Darlene Englebrecht; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death are one son, Garry S. Nichols; two infant children; and two brothers, Reed Taylor and Lonnie Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to New Salem Cemetery in care of the family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home.