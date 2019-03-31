Dr. William D. Dellande, 93, passed away on March 21, 2019 at Cedarhurst of Columbia, where he was fondly known as Dr. Bill.

Private family services were previously held.

He lived bravely with Alzheimer's Disease for nearly a decade before passing. He was born in Tennessee to Georgianna and Armand Dellande. He is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Elaine and husband Jim; sister, Mary Jordan; and niece, Victoria Jordan. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian; brother Armand Victor; and niece Christina Jordan.

He served in the United States Army during World War II and was honorably discharged. In 1947 he married Alice Hassebrock in St. Louis. He received his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Missouri in Columbia. He earned his Doctor of Optometry degree from the Illinois College of Optometry.

Dr. Dellande's activities in Optometry included office practice, research, writing and lecturing. He published articles in professional journals on reading skills, infant examination, contact lenses, and other optometric topics. Dr. Dellande earned certification as a diplomate of the Contact Lens Section of the American Academy of Optometry in 1967. He was active in various professional organizations and served as program chairman and later as president of the Heart of America Contact Lens Society. In 1975 he received Man of the Year Award from this society for his contribution to the contact lens field. In 1983-84 he was president of the Missouri Chapter of the American Academy of Optometry.

Bill Dellande truly loved his profession and continued professional studies until retirement in his early 80's. His lifelong love of learning extended to many areas beyond his profession. He had an inquisitive mind, playful sense of humor, and a generous spirit. Bill was deeply devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed and remembered by those whose lives he touched. Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice.